Mother of assault victim: ‘I felt awful’

By Terry Stackhouse

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) — At Moulton Park Monday, Tiffany Nedeau showed bruises on her face and explained her teeth and jaw were in pain following an assault at the same location two days prior.

After being released from the hospital, Nadeau’s mother Sandra Reid brought some belongings.

“I was surprised that she didn’t have more broken, like something broken when they did the CT scan,” Reid said, reacting to the widely circulated video which shows her daughter being attacked by a group of teenagers.

According to Reid, Nadeau lives with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Reid has custody of Nadeau’s two children and is unable to allow her daughter to live with them.

It’s been a years-long struggle for Nadeau to connect with services and, because Reid doesn’t have power of attorney over her daughter, she can only do so much to keep her safe.

“I felt awful. I felt very sad for her. I am hoping to help her and I am trying with every ounce of power,” Reid said.

Auburn police chief Jason Moen says this attack is one of the most disturbing things he’s seen in his career.

“The depraved indifference to human life that these kids showed at such a young age, that is disturbing. So, they will be held accountable,” Chief Moen said.

WMTW News 8 published only still frames of a disturbing video which shows two teen girls, 14 and 16, repeatedly kicking a man and Nadeau as they were sitting on the ground.

“These kids had no regard for the health and welfare of these people,” Chief Moen added.

Both girls are charged with aggravated assault.

A 15-year-old boy accused of recording the video is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Reid wants state agencies and community resource groups to intervene with wraparound support which, she believes, might prevent another painful incident.

“This has happened to her all her life. Almost all of her life,” Reid stated.

Auburn police say they’re also aware of other similar videos which are now surfacing.

The department pledged to fully investigate and hold those responsible to account.

