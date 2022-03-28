Texas’ most wanted fugitive Royneco Tiun Harris arrested in Dallas

By KTVT Staff

AUSTIN (KTVT) — The most wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List has been captured in Dallas.

Officials said Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang and was arrested in Dallas March 23 by special agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Harris had been wanted since October 2021 after he fled during his trial for the 2019 fatal shooting of a man and the wounding of the man’s child. His trial continued in his absence and Harris was found guilty and sentenced to 99 years in prison.

Harris has a history of weapons offenses and was arrested in 2011 for a probation violation on federal charges. In both 2015 and 2018, he was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

