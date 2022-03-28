Mountain church holding fundraising lunch, April 2, to raise money for victims of war

By Kari Barrows

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Another church in the mountains is stepping up to help those caught in the middle of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Blessed Hill Slavic Church, located at 38 Blessed Hill Road in Leicester, is holding a fundraising lunch on Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church says the lunch will be raising money to “help the victims of war.”

Dishes served during Saturday’s lunch will include Ukrainian Borsht, Rice Pilaf (Plov) shish kebabs, salads, mashed potatoes and much more.

The lunch is just one of many efforts across the mountains to help those in need.

