Phillies Charities 5K In-Person Race Returns For First Time In 3 Years

By Howard Monroe

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — For the first time in three years, runners participated in the Phillies Charities 5K on Saturday in person. Over 3,000 runners took part in the run.

The Phanatic led the pack, but it was Shane Holcomb who beat them to the finish line. His time: 17 minutes, 22 seconds.

“I haven’t raced in a couple years since COVID so it’s just nice to get back out here and run a fast time and be with everyone its great feeling,” Holcomb said.

Because of the pandemic, the 2020 race was canceled and the 2021 race was held virtually.

“We’re very, very excited to finally be back in person and not doing this virtually and submitting our results, so we’re excited to be running together in person,” Lauren McNelis said.

McNelis ran the race with her dad, Frank. They’re training for the Broad Street Run. Anthony Havens also ran with his dad, but not necessarily because he wanted to.

The race coincides with the start of baseball season. The home opener is April 8 against the Oakland Athletics. All the runners got four tickets to a game in April, but it is a benefit race with money going to local nonprofits.

“At the end of the year, we pick nonprofits in the local Philly area and we give out $10,000 to each one,” Mary Ann Moyer said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.