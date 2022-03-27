CTA worker charged in shooting man inside 95th Red Line station

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — The CTA worker who shot a man inside the 95th Red Line station faces two felony charges.

Sylvester Adams, 53, is charged with one felony count of first-degree attempted murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Adams was identified as the person who shot another man following a verbal and physical altercation inside the 95th Red Line station early Saturday morning.

Video from a bystander shows the victim shoving Adams to the ground before walking away down the stairs, that’s when he retrieved a handgun, walked towards the staircase, and fired 10 times – striking the victim three times in the lower abdomen, back, and lower left leg.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

In a statement, CTA confirmed that Adams worked as a customer assistant, and they are pursuing termination. It was also confirmed that he violated several other rules including the prohibition of possessing a firearm.

He is due in bond court on Sunday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.