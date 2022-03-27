Aluminum spill causes fire at manufacturing plant

By Web Staff

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Fond du Lac Fire Department reports a small fire broke out after molten aluminum spilled at Mercury Marine Plant 17 on Sunday, March 27.

Firefighters were called to the manufacturing plant on Pioneer Road around 1:30 a.m. They found the fire near an industrial machine. Officials say 30 workers in an adjacent facility were safely evacuated before firefighters arrived, and no one was hurt.

The fire department said fire personnel and Mercury Marine engineers worked together for more than an hour to contain and remove the molten aluminum.

