Kristin Crowley to be sworn in as LAFD’s first female, LGBTQ fire chief

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — The Los Angeles Fire Department will make history Friday as it prepares to swear in Kristin Crowley as its first female fire chief.

Crowley, a 22-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department, will also be the agency’s first LGBTQ and paramedic fire chief.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will swear Crowley in at a Friday afternoon ceremony. When he announced her nomination, he touted her impeccable service record. Since she took the firefighters’ exam in 1998 and scored among the top 50 out of 16,000 applicants, Crowley has risen through the ranks from firefighter, captain, and deputy chief.

“Throughout her distinguished career, Kristin Crowley has proven her brilliance, determination and bravery on the job again and again,” Garcetti said in announcing Crowley’s nomination on Jan. 18. “She’s also shown this city her heart, with her tireless commitment to helping students access life- changing educational opportunities. There is no one better equipped to lead the LAFD at this moment than Kristin. She’s ready to make history, and I’m proud to nominate her as the department’s next chief.”

This won’t be Crowley’s first history-making appointment. In 2016, she became Los Angeles’ first female fire marshal.

Crowley is succeeding Chief Ralph Terrazas, the department’s first Latino fire chief, who plans to retire this year. Terrazas called Crowley “an exemplary leader and has a broad base of experience that will serve the department well.”

