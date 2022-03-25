Burglars smash into businesses, steal cash registers in Kapolei Marketplace

By Shanila Kabir

Click here for updates on this story

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV) — A business owner said burglars stole a cash register from his restaurant vandalized several other storefronts at a strip mall in Kapolei, Thursday morning.

Cellphone video of the damage at the Kapolei Marketplace, located in the 500 block of Farrington Highway, was given to KITV4 by Sunny Aweau. On the video, the glass doors of at least three businesses in the marketplace have been smashed in.

The owner of the restaurant “Pho & Company” said the vandals struck just after 3 a.m. The owner says surveillance footage from his restaurant shows a car pull into the parking lot at 3:05 a.m. Shortly after that, five or six people get out of the car and start smashing the doors of the businesses with one big rock – including the front door of Pho & Company, the owner said.

Someone then entered into Pho & Company and stole a cash register. The business owner did not say how much money was stolen. He is waiting to hear back from Honolulu Police on whether or not to release the video publicly.

“I think this crime was organized and certainly not random based on the footage,” said Tony Huhn, the owner of Pho & Company.

The owner of Hot Pot Heaven said his business too was hit, with the burglars making off with “all the register systems and cash.”

The owner of a third business that was vandalized, Garden Nail, said her front door was smashed in but said nothing was taken.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.