Woman arrested for cruelty to 5 animals, police say

By Rob Polansky

NAUGATUCK, Connecticut (WFSB) — A woman in Naugatuck surrendered to police after learning there was a warrant for her arrest.

Deja Rowe faces five counts of cruelty to animals, according to Naugatuck police.

Rowe turned herself into the Naugatuck Police Department on March 23.

According to investigators, a complaint indicated that Rowe gained ownership of a pregnant female pit bill and sold the majority of its puppies.

One of the adopters reported concern over the health of the puppies after one of them died. The same adopter took in another two of the puppies, a male and a female. The adopter again noted that the female puppy from the litter appeared malnourished and was covered in ulcers, police said.

At that point, police said the adopter alerted Naugatuck Animal Control.

Police said they became involved when animal control’s investigation determined that there were additional dogs in Rowe’s home in a state of poor health and deplorable conditions.

A search and seizure warrant was executed at the home. The mother dog and one puppy were found in what officers described as less than optimal conditions.

“[They were] covered in their own filth and open ulcers, and emaciated,” police said a news released. “Officers seized these two dogs which required immediate medical treatment at a 24-hour animal clinic.”

A dead ball python was was also found in a terrarium and removed from the home, police said.

Rowe posted a $10,000 court-issued bond and was given a court date of April 6 in Waterbury.

The four dogs involved in the case, the mother dog and her three puppies, remained under the care of Naugatuck Animal Control and it was its hope that they continue their recovery and later be able to find forever homes.

“The Naugatuck Police Department reminds our citizens that we will enforce laws that serve and protect all members of our community, including the four-legged ones, and we are proud of the commitment of the Naugatuck Animal Control and of our officers who go above and beyond in their mission to do so,” police said.

