Suspect arrested in 1993 San Carlos cold case murder of Shu Ming Tang

By Web Staff

SAN CARLOS, California (KGO) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in the 1993 cold case murder of a shop owner in San Carlos.

Shu Ming Tang was shot on April 26, 1993, at the Devonshire Little Store. Tang was rushed to the hospital but died soon after.

An initial investigation described the suspect as an adult female who was seen leaving the store shortly after the shooting. Detectives believe the shooting was a result of a robbery gone wrong.

The crime was featured on the TV show “America’s Most Wanted,” but despite the national attention, the murder remained unsolved for nearly 29 years.

Last week, detectives arrested 61-year-old Rayna Hoffman-Ramos in Oklahoma. Detectives say Hoffman-Ramos was a resident in San Mateo at the time of the murder but had moved to Oklahoma in recent years. Authorities believe she acted alone in the murder. Hoffman-Ramos has a criminal history, according to detectives.

Hoffman-Ramos is currently in jail in Oklahoma and will be transferred to San Mateo County, officers said.

