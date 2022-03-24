20-year-old woman killed after car split in half in freeway crash

By KABC Staff

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, California (KABC) — A 20-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured in a two-car crash on freeway lanes in the North Hollywood area Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 2 a.m. at the transition from the southbound 101 Freeway and the eastbound 134 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the victim from Pasadena was behind the wheel of a silver Toyota Camry when she apparently lost control and hit a guardrail, splitting the vehicle in half.

That’s when an oncoming car collided into one half of the vehicle. The two people inside that car were both transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash prompted the closure of several lanes of the freeway, but they have since reopened.

