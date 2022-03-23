Police warn of potential scammers posing as repair or cable employees

By Annie Rose Ramos

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Along with the warmer weather, comes crime and scammers.

That is why Baltimore County Police are warning people of potential scammers posing as repair companies or cable services.

“More people are out and about,” Russ Stout, a Pine Valley-Valleywood resident, said.

Police say individuals are visiting neighborhoods posing as solicitors FOR repair companies or cable services.

“Some of them are really scammers and you can’t really trust that,” Stout said.

Stout has lived in his home for 35 years. Anytime he sees a solicitor, he said he calls the police.

The Baltimore County Police Department said scammers often attempt to distract residents when their house is unlocked.

“Somebody could be talking to you . . . and then somebody could go around the back and climb in your window,” said Baltimore County Police Det. Trae Corbin.

“I got a ring camera so that helps me,” said Amy Dibari who also lives in Pine Valley-Valleywood.

As a single mother, Dibari said the camera provides an extra layer of protection in addition to keeping the doors locked and windows shut.

“I want to make sure the children and I are protected and safe, so I thought that would be a great option for us,” said Dibari.

Dibari’s parents live next door to her and she tries to be a good neighbor as well as a good daughter.

“I have talked to them about [it], encouraging them to keep the door locked even if they’re home even if they’re right by the front door so that they’re safe,” Dibari said

Police said that if someone is going out of town, then they should not advertise their trip.

That information should only be shared with a few neighbors who can watch the house so the information doesn’t end up in the wrong hands.

Police also recommend keeping a few lights on so it looks as though someone is home.

