20 identified in major “criminal enterprise”; Several still wanted
By Kari Barrows
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Numerous people have been accused of partaking in what Henderson County authorities are calling a “criminal enterprise.”
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says a months-long investigation alongside Loss Prevention teams from Home Depot, Lowes and Walmart has resulted in felony charges being brought against those accused in the case. A press release from the sheriff’s office says one suspect, Anna Morrow, is accused of “receiving stolen retail property from the aforementioned retail establishments in exchange for Fentanyl,” which was later sold and distributed across the county. Morrow is wanted on several charges.
During the extensive investigation, law enforcement identified approximately 20 people accused of being involved in the “criminal enterprise.”
On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, detectives initiated “Operation Caught Red Handed,” a large scale warrant service involving those associated with the case in and around the county. Detectives located and arrested the following individuals for: Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft and recovered over $30,000.00 in stolen retail property:
Dakota Bass – $12,000.00 Secured Bond Lanny Carroll -$12,000.00 Secured Bond Jeffrey Worley -$12,000.00 Secured Bond Donnie Norton – $3,000.00 Secured Bond Robert Jaburg – $12,000.00 Secured Bond Jesus Mancillas – $12,500.00 Secured Bond Carmen Cagle – $3,000.00 Secured Bond Lindsey Rowe – $8,000.00 Secured Bond
The sheriff’s office says the following individuals are still at large:
Anna Morrow
Felony Continuing a Criminal Enterprise Possess/Receive Stolen Property Possession of Stolen Firearm Possession of Firearm by Felon x 4
Noah Ray Shipman
Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft
Austyn Lloyd Heatherly
Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft
Hannah Nicole Laughter
Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft
Randolph Joesph Wallen Jr.
Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft
Mary Hester Gilliland
Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft
Jimmy Clifford Sullivan
Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft
Tony Kenneth Cagle
Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft
Daniel Hamm
Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft
Joshua Stephen Mosley
Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft
Kimberly Ann Ward
Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft
George Quinton Wingo
Felony Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4596 or use the “Submit A Tip” feature on the HCSO Mobile App.
