Suspect arrested after three people are stabbed on train

By Sam Smith, Angel Salcedo

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Luis Carlos Sanchez was arrested on Saturday for multiple stabbings on the Rail Runner train.

It was a terrifying train ride for rail runner passengers. We spoke to one who said there was screaming from children and parents after someone was stabbed.

Albuquerque and State Police arrested Sanchez near the Montaño Rail Runner transit center for stabbing two passengers and a security guard.

“All three were stabbed and transported to the hospital,” said Augusta Meyers, public information officer for Rail Runner.

According to the criminal complaint from the incident, even after police took Sanchez into custody, he tried to take two officers’ handguns. Officers also took his backpack and found a bloodied, loaded gun inside.

“My adult son was riding the train to Santa Fe, and he happened to be in that car where it happened. He was the one who called me initially from the train and said that something horrible had happened,” Meyers said.

KOAT found that Sanchez has been convicted of five felonies in the last five years, including possession of narcotics and residential burglary. The criminal complaint from the Rail Runner stabbing says Sanchez is being charged with three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

“In the 16 years of service, we’ve never had a person wielding a knife and actually attack anybody else,” Meyers said. “This is absolutely the first time we’ve ever had anything like this happen on the train, and it’s very scary.”

At last check, of the three victims Sanchez stabbed on the train, two were in surgery and one was released.

