‘Can’t think only about yourself’: Local pastor in Ukraine fighting two wars in his homeland

By Marlee Ginter

Click here for updates on this story

ORANGEVALE, California (KOVR) — A heartbreaking and very personal trip to Ukraine now has a local pastor fighting two wars in his home country. He’s showing what it truly looks like to be selfless, sharing his story with CBS13 straight from Ukraine as a visit to his family takes a gut-wrenching turn. Ben Krechunyak went to Ukraine well aware of the war, but determined to see his Mom.

“I just decided to go if the border at least somehow opened so I could see her while she’s still alive and spend some time with her,” said Krechunyak. “I want to spend a lot of time with my Mom, that’s number one.”

Ben’s Mom was just diagnosed with cancer. He didn’t hesitate to head to her side even if that meant heading into his war-torn homeland.

“Some of them lost their families, some of them lost their homes. Some of them don’t know what to do,” said Krechunyak.

Ben isn’t just a son. He’s also a pastor. So while he went to Ukraine to support his Mom first and foremost, he’s now helping refugees along the way.

“When you see all of that going on around you, you can’t think only about yourself,” said Krechunyak.

A pastor pulled to fight two wars including the one in his home country and now his mother’s war on cancer.

“I’m alright, I’m alright. I understand that God holds everything under control. And if this is the way that we need to go through, then this is the way,” said Krechunyak.

He plans on staying in Ukraine through the end of the month helping his mother and any refugees he can.

As many try to escape, he says they’re running out of fuel. The gas supply is so low, Ben says most gas stations have a fuel limit and only allow 2 to 5 gallons per customer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.