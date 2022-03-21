5-year-old boy alerts sleeping parents to fire at New Hampshire farm

By Web Staff

SWANZEY, New Hampshire (WBZ) — A five-year-old boy alerted his sleeping parents to a fire at a New Hampshire farm over the weekend and allowed them to get out safely.

Flames broke out Sunday around 7:30 a.m. at Nordshire Farm on Sawyers Crossing Road in Swanzey.

Five-year-old Aksel Jalava woke up a bit earlier than he normally does. He looked out his bedroom window, saw flames and went to his parents’ room.

“We heard a little knock on the door. It’s Aksel. He says ‘Dad, you’ve got to check this out.’ Very calmly, just takes me to his room. We look out his room and everything is just orange,” said Brian Jalava.

The family was able to get out in time. No humans or animals were hurt.

The fire broke out in an old workshop that is now used for storage. Flames started spreading to an attached garage, and Brian Jalava said things could have been much worse if not for his son.

“If Aksel hadn’t woken us up, the garage that it spread to is only about two feet from the house,” he said. “It’s a miracle that he woke up and saw it and came and got us. Another 10-15 minutes through that, it would have spread through the garage and to the house.”

