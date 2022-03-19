Man charged in hit-and-run that left teenager dead

By KMOV Staff

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A man has been charged with murder in the hit-and-run death of a 17-year-old girl.

Police allege Arrieon Watson, 24, hit 17-year-old Samantha Washington while he was driving through an intersection on Sunday. Washington was in the passenger seat when the car was hit and was ejected from the vehicle. She later died from her injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of Shreve and West Florissant. According to a probable cause statement, Watson was driving at high speeds and going the wrong way down a one-way street when police began following him and attempted to pull him over. Watson did not stop, the statement said, and turned off the car’s headlights before getting to the intersection where Washington was hit and killed.

The statement also says Watson got out of his car after the crash and ran away. An officer later detained him.

The charges against Watson are second-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death and resisting arrest.

