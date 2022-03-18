Local businesses with ‘Russian’ in the name facing backlash

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Some local businesses said they’ve been targeted with hate messages because the word “Russian” is in their name, and it’s taking a toll.

“The name of the business is Russian Universal Business. Because of the name, a lot of people are sending us a lot of threats,” Daniel Lerman told CBSLA.

Lerman has been been deleting multiple voicemails a day and getting expletive-filled text messages, which he said he doesn’t deserve.

“I am personally from Ukraine,” he said.

Across West Hollywood, there are plenty of businesses with the word “Russian” in their names. The owner of Voda Spa, Leon Shparaga, said people should learn about the history of the Russian speaking diaspora.

“It’s important to know that Ukrainians are Russia speaking people, especially in West Hollywood. The majority are Ukrainians. We all speak Russian,” he said.

Shparaga’s Russian family fled religious persecution when they left Ukraine in the 70s, when it was part of the former Soviet Union, and he said that most Russians living in the United States stand with Ukraine.

“The only way you can win evil is by uniting and standing together.”

Back at Lerman’s notary business, he’s spent thousands of dollars to change his company website, get new business cards and, soon, the sign out front will look different as well.

“Because of the constant threats, we are forced to change the name of the business to Dokument USA,” Lerman said.

What he won’t change, he said, is his support for Ukraine. He’s even sponsored a refugee family that includes a mom and her three kids.

“They’re friends of the friends, but they have nowhere to go. they have no place to be and I welcome to my house.”

Ukrainian Americans who spoke to CBSLA said that it’s important to remember that even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks Russian.

