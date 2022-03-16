Wrestling opponents meet on the mat, leave as friends

By Kalea Gunderson

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Two sixth-grade boys have turned their wrestling match-up into a friendship.

The two young wrestlers, Tray’von Thomas and Robert Cordova just finished their first season.

They said it was a challenging match for them both. Tray’von is taking on this very physical, contact sport without the ability to see. He said he was born blind.

They were matched up in a wrestling match at Bethel Park High School.

“First thing I did was shoot for the legs,” Tray’von said.

Tray’von recapped his latest wrestling match. He said it was his first time wrestling Robert.

“I won, barely though,” Robert said.

His mother, Nikki Lilley, said he had been having a hard time at a recent match, but that all changed with one match-up that turned into a friendship.

A video of their match was shared by a stranger and has since been watched by thousands of people on Facebook because of how it ended.

The video shows Robert, the winner, grabbing Tray’von’s hand and lifting it up with his, as if they had both just won the match.

“I feel like people take advantage over that one disability, and I feel like it’s an even match,” Robert said.

Then, Robert helped Tray’von remove his anklet, and the two walked off the mat together.

“To him it was important, in general, to have a friend that understands him,” Lilley said.

Lilley said Robert was her son’s first opponent who treated him as an equal.

“Robert doesn’t see their differences. Robert sees what they have in common,” Lilley said.

“I feel like he made a friend for life,” said Robert’s mother, Mandy Cordova. “He is so excited to now know him and be able to wrestle him.”

Both boys said they are looking forward to their second season of wrestling.

“For anyone who watches this that has a disability, don’t let that hold you back. Just don’t, OK? Please, just don’t. If I can do it, you all can do it,” Tray’von said.

