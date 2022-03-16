Large Boulder On US-50 In El Dorado County Causes Traffic Delay

By Christopher Baker

EL DORADO COUNTY, California (KOVR) — A large boulder fell onto a lane of Highway 50 in El Dorado County, causing a delay.

According to California Highway Patrol – South Lake Tahoe, early Wednesday morning a boulder about the size of a car fell down onto the roadway at Echo Summit, blocking both lanes.

Caltrans acted quickly and got the eastbound lane open by moving the debris into the westbound lane, the CHP says.

One-way traffic control was in effect and travelers were told to expect delays.

