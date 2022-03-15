Forest City, Iowa, woman undertakes sewing project to help those with Alzheimer’s

By Kaylee Schuermann

Click here for updates on this story

FOREST CITY, Iowa (Globe Gazette) — Zip! Clink! Snap! These are the sounds of fidget mats handmade by one Forest City resident for those with dementia, Alzheimer’s and similar diseases.

Sandy Wagner uses textured fabrics and materials and an assortment of items such as keys, buttons, beads, zippers, snaps, Velcro and belts. Wagner tries to individualize each mat for men and women, which determines the fabric colors and textures and the fidget materials she uses.

“You just kind of have to let your mind go wild,” Wagner said.

As people age, particularly individuals with neurodegenerative diseases, it is crucial to keep their minds stimulated, according to Wagner.

“They need something to engage their brain and keep their hands and fingers active, and this is one way to do it,” Wagner said. “It can kind of go with them to their bedroom, to an activity room, to just (sitting) on their chair while they’re waiting for a meal.”

Wagner taught neurodiverse children for 40 years and came up with the fidget-mat concept to keep her students busy. At that time, she used wooden boards, drilling holes through them and fastening some of the children’s favorite toys to it, allowing the kids to “fidget” with the toys at their tables.

Wagner started making fabric fidget mats when friends from church wanted them to give to their loved ones. Wagner hand-sews one side of the mats and machine-sews the other because she believes that method of stitching holds the fabric together better. She insists that none of the fidget items come detached from the mat, as that could be hazardous for users. She said each mat took her roughly 12-15 hours to complete.

Many of the materials Wagner uses to make the mats have been donated by church friends, as well as Forest City consignment shop Nu2u. Wagner noted that without the donations, each mat would cost roughly $50 to make.

Wagner just completed a request for nine fidget mats to be made for individuals in Montana and has made a total of 15 since she started making them three years ago.

“I just hope I can keep doing it for as long as the good Lord lets me,” Wagner said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.