Woman accused of setting places of worship in New Britain on fire faces judge

By Web Staff

NEW BRITAIN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A New Britain woman accused of setting two places of worship on fire faced a judge Monday.

Police say Kimorah Parker, 30, is accused of starting the fires Friday night.

Two friends who were inside the courtroom today say she’s been practicing witchcraft and worshipping the devil.

Parker appeared virtually inside a New Britain Superior Court room.

She had a brief outburst as she was trying to tell a judge what happened on Friday night.

Two of her friends were in the courtroom.

One man says he’s known Parker for 15 years and he says she has been worshipping the devil.

“She starting worshipping santa ria and witchcraft and that’s all that stuff and that’s what she’s practicing. And that’s what she is putting in her home. She is taking elements from our streets, breaking them and using them as part of rituals. She said that it’s time for the world to change,” said Luis Malave.

“I think she’s having a mental breakdown. I think she is psychologically just not there. She is losing her grip on reality,” said Caleb Newburry, another friend.

Police say the fires were set 45 minutes apart.

One was set at the vacant St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church on Franklin Square.

Another was set at Congregation Tephereth Israel synagogue on Winter Street.

The fire started in the basement and extended up into the walls.

In court the state requested a high bond for Parker.

“The allegations in this case do warrant a significant bond as they would support the defendant is a significant risk to public safety.”

Parker will remain under suicide watch.

Her friends say they hope she gets the help she needs.

“I just want you to do right. Burning churches isn’t righteous. You already burned the bible. I just hope that God can touch you while you’re in there and make a change for you,” Luis said.

Parker has other pending cases including assault and robbery and is on parole until 2028.

Her bond is set at $260,000.

