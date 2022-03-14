Pedestrian dies after being struck, carried 200 ft.

By Ashley RK Smith

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WFSB) — A 40-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car and carried around 200 feet.

According to Bridgeport Police, in the early morning on March 13, a silver or gray Honda hit the back of a black Volvo at a red light on Barnum Ave.

The Honda backed up, struck a parked car, side swiped the Volvo, and fled the scene.

The driver of the Volvo followed the Honda to get the license plate number.

The Honda continued on Boston Ave.

When they reached the intersection of Boston Ave. and Remington Street, they hit the victim, Kemesha Roberts Johnson.

Johnson was carried around 200 ft. before she fell to the ground in the westbound lane between Remington and Dover Street.

The Honda fled the scene, traveling west on Boston Ave.

Anyone with information should call Officer Thomas Gailbronner at 203-576-7640.

