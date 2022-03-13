Two People Killed After Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fiery Crash in Mesquite

By Web Staff

MESQUITE, Texas (KTVT) — Two people have died after a wrong-way driver plowed into a vehicle head-on on LBJ Freeway Sunday morning, causing a fiery crash.

It began around 5:30 after Dallas Police were notified of a wrong-way driver. They spotted the vehicle travelling southbound in the northbound lanes and tried to get the driver’s attention.

About 15 minutes later they saw the vehicle had crashed near Oates Drive in Mesquite and caught fire.

“As we understand it now, both the wrong-way driver and other vehicle’s driver were fatality victims of the accident,” said Mesquite Police Capt. Stephen Biggs.

The northbound lanes of the freeway were shut down for hours after the crash, and several lanes of southbound LBJ were also closed for a time.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Mesquite Police traffic investigators were called out and were working to get additional information.

