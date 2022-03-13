Gala held in metro Atlanta for Andrew Young’s 90th birthday

By TRACYE HUTCHINS

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Saturday night, the City of Atlanta highlighted the life and achievements of civil rights leader Andrew Young, who is celebrating his 90th birthday.

A gala was held in his honor to raise money for the Andrew Young Foundation, which supports and promotes education, leadership and human rights.

The gala was held at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Young has been a civil rights leader, Georgia congressman, U.N. ambassador, mayor at Atlanta and businessesman.

Other civil rights leaders attended the event to honor Young.

