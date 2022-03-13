Big Denver Drug Bust: Dealer Allegedly Had Nearly 10,000 Fentanyl Pills, 179 Pounds Of Meth

By Jesse Sarles

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — Denver police announced on Friday that they found a large supply of various illegal drugs at two homes in the Denver metro area and arrested a 59-year-old man who was allegedly planning to deal them. Arthur Mills was arrested on Thursday on the 3000 block of North Race Street.

The homes where the drugs were found were in Denver and Aurora. The Denver house is located on Race Street where Mills was arrested. The Aurora residence was on the 12100 block of Amherst Circle.

Police shared the following details about the large amount of drugs that were captured:

– 179 pounds methamphetamines – 43 pounds cocaine – 7 pounds heroin and 7 pounds crack – 1.7 pounds of fentanyl tablets (approximately 8,000 to 10,000 pills)

Police also found 20 firearms at the two locations.

Denver Police Chief Paul M. Pazen said in a statement that his department “continue to arrest those who prey on those who suffer from addiction.”

Anyone who has a tip related to illegal drug dealing in Denver can share it with police through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

