Nurse practitioner accused of assaulting former patient at grocery store

By Erika Stanish

MONONGAHELA, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — An Allegheny Health Network nurse practitioner has been suspended after police said they assaulted a former patient.

Monongahela police arrested 55-year-old Timothy Hohman, who works at AHN Health and Wellness in Cannonsburg, on Friday. They said he was caught on video assaulting a man at a Giant Eagle in Finleyville.

Police said during an initial interview with Hohman, he reported that he was “assaulted and spit on by a disgruntled former patient.”

According to a criminal complaint, a video shows the incident begin after Hohman grabbed two energy drinks from a cooler inside the store before going to check out where the victim was.

“The video shows him engage in a conversation with the victim that resulted in Hohman getting into the victim’s face in an aggressive, confrontational manner,” according to a criminal complaint.

According to paperwork, police interviewed a cashier who reported hearing the victim tell Hohman, “He was garbage and should be in a garbage can.”

The witness then reported Hohman became “very violent” and threaten the victim by saying, “I have a 9mm gun. I’ll see you in the lot.”

Police said the victim checked out and was walking out of the store with his grocery cart when Hohman approached him again in the parking lot.

“Once the victim realized Hohman chased after him, he turned around and confronted him,” police said in a criminal complaint.

Police said that’s when Hohman pushed the victim, who then fell backward and hit his head off a bumper of a pickup truck. The victim then got up and struck Hohman in the face.

Police asked Hohman for a follow-up interview on Friday, when they said he denied chasing the victim out of the store. Police said Hohman later admitted, “He was really out of character that day,” and, “These charges could cost him his career.”

Hohman was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, false reports to law enforcement, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Allegheny Health Network said Hohman has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation and legal process.

Hohman was taken to the Washington County Jail. His bail was set at $30,000 cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22.

