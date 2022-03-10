2 KDOT snow plows hit during treatment on Thursday

By Nick Sloan

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kansas (KCTV) — The Kansas Department of Transportation reports that two plows were struck while responding to winter weather across the state.

The first crash happened Thursday morning in Saline County. The two-vehicle crash injured the driver of the vehicle.

The KDOT driver was “OK,” according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The second wreck happened Thursday afternoon on Kansas Highway 10 on the Clinton Parkway Bridge in Douglas County.

No injuries were reported.

