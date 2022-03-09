Boil advisory issued in Coushatta; Red River schools closed Wednesday

By Web staff

COUSHATTA, Louisiana (KTBS) — The Town of Coushatta issued a boil advisory Wednesday due to low water pressure in the area. It’s the same issue that caused Red River Parish public school officials to cancel classes for the day.

According to a statement from the Coushatta Water System, because of these water issues, the water produced by the supply system may not be safe to drink. Officials say the advisory will remain in place until the all clear is given.

As of Wednesday morning, there’s no word on whether classes will resume on Thursday.

