Average Wordle score in Canada better than the U.S., but trails behind others

By Tom Yun

Click here for updates on this story

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Guessing the correct five-letter word on Wordle has become a daily ritual for millions around the world. Now, a recent data analysis has shown that Canadians are better than Americans at the game, but still trail behind many other countries.

Wordle is a game where the goal is to guess the correct five-letter word in as few guesses as possible. There’s only one new word per day and players have a maximum of six guesses to figure it out.

On average, Canadians need 3.90 guesses to get the correct answer, compared to 3.92 guesses for Americans.

That’s still above the global average of 3.919, but it’s a far cry from the Wordle champion, Sweden, which has an average score of 3.72. These average scores were calculated by Word.Tips, a website that helps people get better at playing word games such as Scrabble.

Word.Tips pulled nearly 140,000 Wordle scores shared publicly on Twitter, along with location data for the users, to come up with the scores. Only countries and cities with at least 25 tweets were included in the analysis.

Other countries that scored better than Canada included China, Belgium, Switzerland, Poland, South Africa and the U.K.

Within Canada, Torontonians have the best score, with an average of 3.81 guesses to solve the puzzle. The is followed by Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal and Edmonton.

But Toronto’s average score pales in comparison to the top 10 U.S. cities for Wordle. The average score in Saint Paul, Minn. is 3.51, making it the city with the world’s highest score. Toronto’s score also fails to come close to the 10th-ranked city in the U.S. – Nashville, Tenn. – which boasts an average score of 3.66.

Wordle was created by U.S.-based British software engineer Josh Wardle as something for his partner to play, before the game took the world by storm in late 2021 and early 2022. In January 2022, the New York Times acquired the game for a price “in the low seven figures.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Sonja Puzicsonja.puzic@bellmedia.ca