72-Year-Old Man Attacked, Robbed At ATM In Montclair

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

MONTCLAIR, California (KCAL) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who attacked and robbed a 72-year-old man at an ATM in Montclair last month.

The robbery occurred Feb. 16 at an ATM in the 9700 block of Central Avenue.

According to Montclair police, the victim was using the ATM when the suspect attacked the man and swiped his wallet and cash.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a brain bleed, police said, but survived.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect. He is described as 25 to 35 years old with a red beard. He sped away from the crime scene in an silver or tan colored Chevrolet Silverado, possibly a 2016 to 2019 model. The truck may have a handicap license on it.

Anyone with information should call police at 909-621-4771.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.