Thomas Siderio’s Family Suing 4 Philadelphia Police Officers Involved In 12-Year-Old’s Shooting Death

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — The four Philadelphia police officers involved in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy last week are now faced with a lawsuit from the boy’s family.

On top of the lawsuit, the city’s district attorney said he expects “developments” in the case to happen this week. But the DA stopped short of saying whether or not charges would be filed against any of the officers, who have not been officially identified.

“Sometimes a situation is very clear one way, sometimes it is not,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Krasner was tight-lipped Monday, dodging several questions about the investigation into the deadly police shooting of 12-year-old Thomas Siderio.

“I’m not gonna comment at this time,” Krasner said. “I cannot tell you exactly what’s going on for fear of jeopardizing an investigation. I know you would all like me to be able to say more.”

What we do know is Siderio’s father, who’s serving time in prison on an unrelated charge, is now challenging the police account of his son’s death.

His attorney is filing a lawsuit against the four officers involved.

“What we’re seeing here is a completely panicked situation,” attorney Conor Corcoran said.

Corcoran claims 12-year-old Siderio did not have a gun on him as police chased him.

“We have a very strong suspicion that this child was shot at close range in the back. Directly beside his body was a chalk mark where a shell casing lay,” Corcoran said.

“The situation with the 12-year-old is under very close and careful investigation. I expect there to be some developments with reference to that situation this week,” Krasner said.

A viewing for Thomas Siderio will be held Wednesday night and Thursday morning at the Lighthouse Baptist Church on South Broad Street.

