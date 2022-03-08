Police investigating fight at middle school

By WDJT Staff

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The family of a Kenosha 6th grader is considering legal action after video spread on social media showing an off-duty police officer kneeling on her neck.

The incident happened Friday, March 4 at Lincoln Middle School.

The girl was involved in a fight in the cafeteria with another student.

Police say Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) employees intervened, including a Kenosha Police Department officer who was working off-duty for KUSD. He is a 37-year-old officer with four years of service with the department.

The officer was one of two adults that separated the students with dozens of others looking on. He appeared to fall backward, pulling the girl down with him. Then, he knelt on the girl’s neck.

Activist Justin Blake says it was wrong, regardless of the situation.

“It was deplorable. It’s unconscionable that a grown man, a police officer, would handle a child. Regardless of the situation, it was under a school roof,” said Blake.

An attorney for the girl’s family says she is being charged, but he would not elaborate. He says the family has seen the videos, and no matter the circumstances, that is patently inappropriate.

The Kenosha Police Department says they are investigating the incident.

The school district says the officer is currently on paid leave from the district.

