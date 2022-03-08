Former Susquehanna Valley lawyer pleads guilty to threatening to kill US officials

By Jere Gish

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A former Susquehanna Valley attorney who police said threatened to kill Democratic senators in Washington has pleaded guilty.

Kenelm Shirk pleaded guilty to one count of threatening to murder a United States official.

He was arrested in January 2021 in Franklin County. Police said he had guns and ammunition in his car.

According to court documents, Shirk was upset with the results of the presidential election.

Shirk lived in Cornwall, Lebanon County. He had an office in Ephrata, Lancaster County.

