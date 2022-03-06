West End Bridge Closed Due To Deadly Motorcycle Crash

By Web Staff

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on the West End Bridge.

Around 7:30 on Saturday night, police, fire, and EMS crews were all called to the bridge for the crash, and once on the scene, they found a motorcyclist on the road and two vehicles that were also involved in the crash.

The man who was driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The drivers and passengers of the other two vehicles were not injured and remained on the scene.

Investigators are still processing the scene and will reopen the bridge once they are finished.

