Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 12:41 PM

‘Only Safe Ice Is At The Rink’: Duxbury Firefighters Rescue Dog Named Tuukka That Plunged Into Frigid Water

<i>Duxbury Fire/WBZ</i><br/>The Duxbury Fire Department rescued a dog named Tuukka after he fell through the ice into frigid water on Saturday.
Duxbury Fire/WBZ
Duxbury Fire/WBZ
The Duxbury Fire Department rescued a dog named Tuukka after he fell through the ice into frigid water on Saturday.

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    DUXBURY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Firefighters are urging people to stay off the ice with temperatures warming up in Massachusetts and spring just around the corner.

The Duxbury Fire Department rescued a dog named Tuukka after he fell through the ice into frigid water on Saturday.

Firefighters using survival suits went into the water to bring the labradoodle to safety.

“Tuukka is doing great and was reunited with his owner. Reminder the only safe ice is at the rink,” firefighters posted.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content