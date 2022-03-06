City of Spring Hill plans to update late 8-year-old girl’s memorial

By Mary Alice Royse

SPRING HILL, Tennessee (WSMV) — Spring Hill city officials announced plans for updating a popular memorial on Wednesday.

Officials said that they would be updating the Casey Marie Sneed memorial. The brown, wooden tower, “Casey’s Castle,” sits near the entrance to the playground at Evans Park.

The memorial honors an eight-year-old Spring Hill resident who died 22 years ago while playing in the snow near her home. Built the year after her death, it shows its age and is becoming a safety hazard.

City officials said the structure was never intended for kids to climb on, but it has become one as it creates splinter and potential fall risks. In addition, a recent professional assessment indicates the memorial could likely begin to collapse in the near future.

“After some thought and collaboration with residents, we feel it may be time for the old wooden structure to be replaced with something more enduring,” says Kayce Williams, Spring Hill’s Parks and Recreation director.

Williams said the update would feature a butterfly garden, walkway, and permanent, cast aluminum plaque next to Casey’s favorite park at the current location.

“We commissioned a memorial plaque surrounded by a beautiful butterfly garden in honor of Casey’s playful spirit,” said Williams. “We hope residents like the updates shown in the designer’s renderings.”

Members of the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman are aware of the proposal and are likely to participate in a public dedication of the monument. However, a date has not been set for the ceremony.

