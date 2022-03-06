3 Men Shot Inside Bowling Alley In Wood Dale

By Web Staff

WOOD DALE, Illinois (WBBM) — Three men are wounded following a shooting at a bowling alley in Wood Dale, according to authorities.

Around 1:10 a.m., Wood Dale Police responded to multiple shots fired at Wood Dale Bowl at 155 W. Irving Park Rd. Upon arrival, officers found the victims, ages 23, 24, and 30, shot by unknown offenders.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to Loyola Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and was later released. The 24-year-old victim was taken to Lutheran General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and is in stable condition following surgery. The 30-year-old victim was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm and was later released.

Witnesses say a physical fight broke out between two groups resulting in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wood Dale Police at 630-766-2060.

