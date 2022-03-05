Wales pizza restaurant rocked by oven explosion

By Web Staff

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Pizza Guy of Wales will be closing for at least the weekend following an explosion on the early afternoon of Fri., March 4.

One of the pizza ovens exploded due to a buildup of natural gas, injuring a longtime employee. A neighboring business reported that debris from the explosion had flung through the walls and into their business. Lake Country Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene, shut off the gas valves, evacuated the building and transported one person to the hospital.

According to the Pizza Guy Facebook page, “Only one person was hurt, but he is our very loved, long-term manager who is like family to us. He is in good care, but we ask that you send him love and prayers for a speedy and full recovery!”

