Atlanta mayor pledges to improve traffic safety

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Thursday afternoon, Mayor Dickens toured the Claire Drive Facility, which houses the production of street signs, traffic signals, streetlights and more. CBS46′s Adam Murphy explained a new initiative to keep you safe on and off the roads.

There is nothing easy about getting around in Atlanta traffic, so one can only imagine what it must be like for James Curtis.

Born with a neurological disorder, he gets around in a wheelchair near his home in Buckhead.

“Cars on Peachtree Road are playing hit the crippled. It’s just terrible,” Curtis said. “Believe it or not, I’ve been hit by a car three times.”

It’s no laughing matter for Atlanta’s newest mayor, Andre Dickens. He met with members of the city’s Department of Transportation on Thursday and signed a safety initiative to improve conditions for everyone.

“We have a lot of lane miles in the city of Atlanta that need striping, we have a lot of streetlights that we are converting and changing out, we have a lot of street signals that need to be replaced and also improved,” Mayor Dickens said.

The mayor also committed to lowering the speed limit to 25 on city roads. It’s part of a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and provide safe mobility for all.

“That made me very happy,” Curtis said. “I’m just going back and forth on Peachtree Road and I witness cars going 50, 60, 70 80, 90 and even over 100 mph, which is absolutely crazy.”

