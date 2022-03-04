5 Bienville students hospitalized after ingesting THC-laced gummies

By Web staff

ARCADIA, Louisiana (KTBS) — Five Bienville Parish high school students were admitted to the hospital Thursday for observation after ingesting gummy candies suspected of containing THC or another controlled substance, Sheriff John Ballance said.

Deputies have an idea who brought the gummies to school, but they plan to interview the students Friday, Ballance said.

An Arcadia High School employee called 911 around 9:15 a.m. requesting an ambulance because several students had become ill.

Bienville deputies and investigators and Arcadia police responded and found five students who were “somewhat lethargic and displayed poor coordination,” Ballance said.

All were taken to Bienville Medical Center for treatment. That’s when investigators learned the students had ingested the gummies.

Blood samples were taken from each for analysis, Ballance said.

No other students are believed to be involved.

