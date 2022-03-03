Youngest students of McDowell school raise money for homeless dogs in their county

By Tammy Watford

MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The boys and girls of the K-1-2 class at McDowell Virtual Academy raised money for homeless dogs in McDowell County.

The kids in Sandra Queen’s class held the fundraiser in February and showed up at school on Valentine’s Day to drop off the money they collected.

Thursday morning, March 3, they got to see some photos of the dogs at Rusty’s Legacy which will benefit from their “Hearts for Jackson” collection drive.

These students know — little people can do big things.

“We’ve talked about taking care of pets and what a responsibility it is when you take ownership of a dog. We also talked about the good work our local rescues do in our county,” said Sandra Queen, Hearts for Jackson.

“Mrs. Queen is incredible. She is an inspiration for the kids,” said Rod Slagle, McDowell Virtual Academy. “This was a great opportunity for the kids to be a part of a community service project.”

Queen holds the collection drive every year in honor of her dog, Jackson, who passed away three years ago.

“Not only is Hearts for Jackson helping with the here and now, but it is teaching the next generation the importance of supporting nonprofits and supporting rescues,” said Jeri Arledge, with Rusty’s Legacy.

The campaign lasted for two weeks and the kids are so happy it was a big success.

