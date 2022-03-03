Veterans museum in North Carolina reopens with World War II Jeep exhibit

By WLOS staff

BREVARD, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas in Brevard reopened Wednesday, March 2, for the 2022 season.

This year, the museum has an exhibit featuring a World War II Willys Jeep. The exhibit places the restored 1943 Jeep in front of an Army Post Office somewhere in the European theater, along with a vintage World War II Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The exhibit was a major undertaking this offseason as the Jeep had to be carefully disassembled to fit through the museum doors, then reassembled at its permanent location.

“A lot of work went into this,” museum curator Emmett Casciato said. “A lot of sweat and tears went into this one, and we are really excited about it. You know what really makes us happy is the fact that we have the ability to actually do something like this.”

A donation from Lake Toxaway Charities helped make the Jeep exhibit possible.

The museum opened in 2016 and tells the stories of our nation’s modern wars through the eyes of veterans.

The Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas is open Wednesday through Saturday at 21 East Main St., beside the Transylvania County Courthouse. Admission is free.

