Humphreys County K-9 officer dies inside car after fire starts

WAVERLY, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Humphreys County K-9 officer died in the car of a Humphreys County Deputy Sheriff after a fire started in the vehicle.

According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, the Deputy Sheriff went into the Humphreys County Courthouse Wednesday morning and left the car running for the K-9 to stay inside.

While the Deputy Sheriff was in court, Davis says that the vehicle had an electrical short that led to it catching fire in the dashboard area, filling the car with smoke. Sheriff’s K-9 Ciro, a five-year-old German Shepherd certified in Patrol/Narcotics was inside the vehicle at the time.

In an attempt to get the dog out of the car once he saw what was happening, Davis says the Deputy Sheriff got burns on his arm and hands. Waverly Fire and Police also responded and assisted with rescue efforts. Due to the fire the electric locks not working, deputies broke out windows on the vehicle and attempted to pry the security bars off the window frames to rescue the K-9.

Davis also mentioned that the K-9 was transported to Waverly Animal Clinic where Ciro was pronounced dead due to smoke inhalation. He also stated that two deputies were treated and released from Three Rivers Hospital after suffering 2nd-degree burns and smoke inhalation in the rescue attempt.

According to Davis, the vehicle was equipped with an electronic alarm system that is supposed to alert the deputy’s pager and sound an audible siren. However, the alarm did not function and the vehicle was totally destroyed.

