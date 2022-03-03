16-year-old arrested for murder of security guard in Stonecrest

By JOYCE LUPIANI

STONECREST, Georgia (WGCL) — A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged with the murder of 24-year-old security guard Henry Ashley in a car dealership parking lot at 8455 Mall Parkway.

DeKalb County Police say they received tips from the community, which led to the suspect’s identification and arrest.

“I want to thank the community for its assistance during this investigation,” said DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. “This arrest is another example of what happens when the community and police work together.”

Police believe Ashley encountered 5 individuals at around 11 p.m. Feb. 19 after he received an alert about a suspicious person on the property. Moments after the encounter, he was shot while he was in his marked work vehicle.

The 5 individuals, including the 16-year-old, fled the scene in a gray vehicle. In a surveillance video, the suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing.

The 16-year-old is also being charged with burglary.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the other 4 people involved.

Anyone who has information or recognizes any of the suspects or the gray vehicle involved in the murder of Mr. Ashley is urged to call DeKalb Police homicide detectives with tips at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Those providing tips can remain anonymous.

