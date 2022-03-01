Bull on the loose sends deputy to the hospital

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Caddo Sheriff’s Stock Patrol deputy was injured in a loose livestock call on Monday.

Just after 2:30 p.m. several drivers called in about a bull running around the 5000 block of Williams Road. Stock Patrol Sgt. Gary Bailey responded to the scene and attempted to capture the bull. The bull reacted aggressively, trampled and gored Sgt. Bailey in the leg. Deputies transported Sgt. Bailey to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Meanwhile, cowboys from the Panola Livestock Auction came to capture the bull. The owner of the bull decided to have the animal sold at auction due to its aggressive behavior.

