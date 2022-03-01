Alabama removing all Russian liquor from ABC stores in the state

By Web staff

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WVTM) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday asked for the immediate removal of Russian liquor from ABC Stores throughout the state. Learn more in the video above.

The governor issued the following statement about the effort to show support for Ukrainians during the Russian invasion:

“This is a small, but meaningful way to take action and show the people of Ukraine we support them while also firmly stating our opposition to the unnecessary humanitarian crisis Russia has inexcusably created. I encourage all Alabama citizens and businesses to explore ways they can show support for Ukraine and discourage Russia for continuing this unreasonable siege on a neighboring country.”

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board said Russian Standard is the only liquor being taken off shelves.

Here is the text of Ivey’s letter to ABC Board Administrator Mac Gipson:

“I know that you watched in dismay last week-with me, with the people of Alabama, and indeed with the entire Nation-as Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated an unprovoked and dangerous war against Ukraine, our democratically.

“As a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, I am asking you, as ABC Board Administrator, to immediately remove all Russian-sourced liquor products from the shelves of ABC stores throughout the State of Alabama. Please note that this request applies only to liquor products actually sourced in Russia and does not extend to Russian-themed liquor products that are sourced in some other nation. The removal should be in effect until further notice.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts millions of innocent lives at risk and represents an all-out assault on democracy. It is my hope that, by taking this action, the State of Alabama may contribute to Russia’s justly deserved-and increasing-economic isolation. Through this action, we strive to express our solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they oppose this senseless attack not just on their homeland but also on the democratic principles that we, too, hold so dear.”

Earlier in the day, the World Games 2022 in Birmingham announced it was banning all athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing this summer.

