Woman arrested for death of friend’s 4-year-old child, Sacramento sheriff says

By Greta Serrin

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, California (KCRA) — A woman faces a murder charge in the death of a 4-year-old girl she had been watching for several months at the request of a friend, authorities said.

La Kreesha Frederick, 28, was arrested Thursday after an investigation into the death, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Sunday.

Authorities responded to a call on an unresponsive 4-year-old on Sunday, Feb. 13 around 5:19 a.m. Fire crews took the girl to the hospital from a home on the 3900 Block of 42nd Avenue in south Sacramento, the sheriff’s office said.

She was declared dead at the hospital, according to authorities.

Frederick told authorities at the time of the incident she was friends with the victim’s biological mother. She had been watching the child at the request of her friend since October 2021, the release said.

Detectives issued an arrest warrant for Frederick on Thursday. She was taken to the Sacramento County jail and booked on one count of murder and one count of assault resulting in the death of a child under the age of 8, authorities said.

Frederick is being held on $1 million bail. She is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating the cause of death.

