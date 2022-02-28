Dolphins Challenge Cancer has record-breaking participation, raising $7m for cancer research

By WFOR Staff

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (WFOR) — The Miami Dolphins joined forces with the South Florida community for the 12th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer over the weekend, raising funds for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer had a record-breaking 4,483 participants who raised more than $7 million.

“The DCC brings our community together with the common goal of fighting an awful disease that impacts us all,” said Javier Sanchez, Dolphins Challenge Cancer Executive Director. “The need for quality cancer care has never been greater, and we are proud to partner with Sylvester. Over the past 12 years, this special event has created new opportunities for improved cancer treatment in South Florida to which we thank our incredible partners, participants, and donors.”

The yearly fundraiser featured four bike routes through South Florida and a run/walk 5K finishing at the Hard Rock Stadium. Those riding bikes chose from the 100-mile route, 50-mile route, 35-mile route or 15-mile route.

One hundred percent of participant-raised funds goes to life-saving cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“On behalf of our frontline healthcare workers, researchers, and the patients we serve at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, I want to express our appreciation to the Miami Dolphins and all DCC supporters,” said Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., Director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and holder of the Oscar de la Renta Endowed Chair in Cancer Research. “It has been my privilege to lead Sylvester over the past decade as it transformed into a National Cancer Institute – designated center, and this year’s event marks my tenth 100-mile ride. The support of this community is unparalleled. Funds raised from the DCC directly contribute to pioneering cancer research and life-saving treatments for our patients.”

The DCC was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization to honor former Dolphins tight end Jim “Mad Dog” Mandich as he was battling bile duct cancer, which took his life in 2011.

It has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL. Since its inception, the DCC has raised more than $45.5M.

