Daphne’s Loyal Order of the Fire Truck keeps tradition alive

DAPHNE, Alabama (WALA) — Another People’s Parade rolled with an interesting theme on the Eastern Shore in Daphne. The “Loyal Order of the Fire Truck” keeping the tradition alive.

The leading float of their parade — not something you see every day. The 1950 Bon Secour fire truck is the inspiration behind Daphne’s first Mardi Gras parading group.

“This guy and I we bought the truck — to pull in another parade and they didn’t have us because they didn’t like our truck – the looks of it. It looked like it looks right now. So we decided to start our own parade,” explained the founding members.

That was back in 1996. They admit they were “winging it” until it started to catch on and gain momentum.

“And some years after that — some of the city council members and the mayor came down and saw what was going on and road in it… And thought this is great. This is like a people’s parade and they adopted it,” said founding member.

A big part of this parading group — the kids — making it a family affair.

“Julia Clayton Wilkins: It’s fun because you’re not the person down there – like hey give me this. I don’t know it’s just fun. Lee: What gets your attention when they are yelling at you? — Taylor Watterson: Well, maybe a confetti can.”

And they’re more than prepared with throws galore.

“We have all kinds of stuff… Stuffed animals, footballs, beads, beads, beads. Wonderful beads that we buy from the Fairhope Middle School,” said Charlene Alexander and Vicki Bailey, who have been riding in the parade for years.

We caught up with 8-year-old Isabella Howard a she was taking inventory of her Mardi Gras haul.

“Lee: What did you do to get their attention? — I waved. Lee: It looks like it worked. Show me what you caught. Isabella: Popcorn, balls, cups, candy, notebooks — another ball. Lee: Looks like your brother helped you? — Isabella: Yes.”

For those that live along the parade route — the fire truck parade — has become tradition.

“This was her first parade — when she was like a year and a half old. She was born in 2005. This is my parent’s house and we came over here and the whole yard was filled with stuffed animals and toys and balls. This is where the parade started so — it just gets better and better all the time,” said one woman.

The group’s first parade had six floats and there were more people in it than watching it.

